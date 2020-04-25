One person dies in house fire in Charles City

One person dies in house fire in Charles CityNew
One person is dead after fire broke out at a home in northeastern Iowa. The Charles City Fire Department said the blaze was reported about 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and determined the fire was confined to the kitchen area. The victim was found during a search of the home. Fire officials say the victim was alone in the home. An investigation determined that the fire was likely caused by cooking materials overheating.