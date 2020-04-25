Packers don’t take any receivers in surprise draft move

The Green Bay Packers found Aaron Rodgers’ potential successor but didn’t give their star quarterback any new wide receivers. The Packers didn’t select any receivers even though this draft class was heralded for its depth at that position. Davante Adams is the only Packer who caught as many as 50 passes or accumulated as many as 500 yards receiving during the 2019 regular season. The Packers spent much of this draft trying to solve long-term issues rather than focusing on immediate needs. That included selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.