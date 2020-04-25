Solid spring weekend!

Stellar Saturday…

Spring lovers, Saturday was your day! We ended up getting to the mid to upper 60s for most across the board. We saw times of sunshine and times of clouds, all in all a great day. A few scattered showers were able to develop to our north and west simply due to afternoon heating with some sunshine and a little bit of available energy. Most of us stayed and will stay dry Saturday evening. We’re looking at a low of 40 overnight.

Nice end to the weekend…

We’re looking at a really solid end to the weekend as well. We should see plenty of sunshine on Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid 60s for most. We also have a slight chance for a few isolated showers to pop up with a rumble of thunder or two. Isolated meaning not a widespread event. Right now, the best time to see a shower would be Sunday afternoon, otherwise enjoy a nice day.

Active start to the week…

This upcoming week brings multiple chances for widespread showers and t-storms starting Monday. An upper level shortwave will bring the chance for some showers on Monday, especially in the morning. More steady and widespread rain is possible Tuesday and then scattered showers for Wednesday. Temperatures are going to be very comfortable in the mid to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday, and low 60s for Wednesday.

On Thursday, high pressure will set into the region to give us some sunshine for the second half of the week with temperatures nearing 70 by next weekend!

