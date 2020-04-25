The weekend is here!

Still cool on Friday…

Sunshine returned on Friday. Highs rebounded into the pleasant 50s to lower 60s, and that is about average for later April.

Warming this weekend…

We can expect more sunshine for today and Sunday, though there is a slight chance of showers late today. Those showers will be isolated and mostly north of I-90. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s. This weather will be perfect for your outdoor plans, and even the Mississippi River is cooperating. Look for the water levels to keep falling.

Early week showers and t-storms…

Another active weather pattern will develop for early next week. Temperatures will rise into the 60s, and that will mean rain will probably be accompanied by thunderstorms from time to time. The best chance appears to be on Tuesday.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden