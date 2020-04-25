Tomah’s Meca Sportswear producing facemasks

TOMAH, Wis (WXOW) - Tomah-based manufacturer Meca Sportswear is now manufacturing personal protective equipment instead of their usual high school team wear.

The company already has contracts to provide PPE to Tomah Health, the Tomah V-A Medical, and even some agencies out of state. Although Meca has never before manufactured masks and gowns, the infrastructure was in place to shift production. Meca Sportswear is making 1,000 masks and 500 gowns per day.

The company's CEO Tom Bramwell stated that the mask and gown production could become a permanent addition to the company's manufacturing lineup.