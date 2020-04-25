Total number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota near 3,500 mark

Minnesota health officials have confirmed 261 news cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number to nearly 3,500. The updated report includes 23 deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 244. All but one of the victims were in long-term care facilities and one was at least 100 years old. Most of the cases have been recorded in the populous southeastern part of the state. Clay County, which includes the Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota, metropolitan area, went over the 100 mark with 14 new cases recorded, including three deaths.