By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland with their second-round pick in the NFL draft.

Cleveland was the 58th overall selection. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cleveland was a three-year starter at left tackle in college.

With the 89th overall selection, the Vikings used their first third-round pick on Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler.