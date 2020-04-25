Wafer Food Pantry hosts drive-thru giveaway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WAFER Food Pantry converted its monthly food package giveaway into a drive-thru to ensure people get nutritious food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WAFER Executive Director Erin Waldhart said she prefers a more face-to-face monthly giveaway, but this was the best option given the COVID-19 restrictions.

"We would like to provide people with things that they can use that they will like and also that are good for them," Waldhart said. "Hopefully we can help support their immune system and keep them healthy through this whole process."

The food packages included potatoes, rice, eggs, frozen meat, and vegetables to help families maintain health while staying at home.