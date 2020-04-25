Western Technical College holds Pinning Ceremony for graduating nurses
LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - On Saturday morning, using proper social distancing guidelines, Western Technical College's nursing faculty presented graduates with traditional nursing pins.
Graduates were provided graduation packages via a drive-through format. The nursing administration addressed the graduates from their vehicles at Western via a Zoom meeting.
Following the remarks, the graduates were led by staff in a parade around Western Technical College's La Crosse campus.