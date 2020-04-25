Wisconsin reports largest 1-day increase of COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis (AP/WXOW) - Wisconsin health officials report that 331 tests for the coronavirus have come back positive in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day rise since the outbreak started.

An additional four people have died.

The update raises the total number of positive cases to 5,687 and the statewide deaths to 266.

State Department of Health Services data shows that 24 percent of infected people have been hospitalized.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In all, there have been 57,138 negative tests for the virus.

State figures show that in the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were seven total COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Friday afternoon. One of those cases was in intensive care.

Of the 49 ventilators available in the region, six were being used by all hospitalized patients. The state figures don't break down what illnesses the patients are receiving ventilation for.

None of the counties in the region reported any increases in positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

On Friday, the La Crosse County Health Department reported its first new case in two weeks. There are now 27 confirmed cases in the county. The case is identified as a woman in her mid-50s. The La Crosse County Health Department said the investigation into how she contracted the virus is continuing. The woman is not hospitalized.