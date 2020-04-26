Award-winning teacher gets surprise parade recognition

FRENCH ISLAND, Wis. (WXOW) - Spence Elementary School teacher Michelle Powell's co-workers, students and family surprised her with a car parade for winning the Kohl Teacher Fellowship Award.

Powell's co-worker Jocelyn Buxton came up with the idea after the Kohl Award Banquet was cancelled due to COVID-19 regulations.

"I'm not one to cry and it's making me teary as I see all of these people keep pulling up the driveway," Buxton said. "I was hoping we could get a few cars and surprise her but I think that this is going to blow her mind."

The Herb Kohl award goes to 100 Wisconsin teachers and each recipient receives $12,000 in grant money.