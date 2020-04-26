Chiropractor provides life saving care for Holmen toddler with immune disease

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hive Chiropractic Center moved one of its tables outside to continue practicing essential healthcare for patients.

Dr. Callie Horstman follows safer-at-home protocol and CDC guidelines by wearing a filtered mask, disinfecting her tables, and spacing patient visits to every 15 minutes.

"We're considered essential and that's because your brain controls everything in your body," Dr. Horstman said. "So when we're thinking about how your immune system works, how you digest your food, how you kick your cold and how you respond to things in the environment… it's all due to your nervous system."

Megan Ustby's said that chiropractic care is crucial for her three-year-old daughter's health. Ustby's daughter is living with an undiagnosed heart condition so contracting COVID-19 could be lethal.

"Dr. Callie helps to keep her immune system in check by making sure that her muscles, bones and nervous system are all in alignment," Ustby said. "That helps with how she responds or reacts to respiratory illnesses."

Dr. Horstman also hosts webinars on Facebook and takes questions for those who stay home but are still seeking her help.