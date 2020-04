MADISON (WKOW)-- Chris Orr signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Orr played 50 games for the Badgers. In 2019, Orr finished second on the team with 78 total tackles (42 solo tackles). He also ranked third in the Big Ten with 11.5 sacks

Orr will get his shot in the NFL.