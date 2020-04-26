COVID-19 cases, deaths rise as restrictions set to be eased

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WXOW) - Minnesota health officials on Sunday confirmed 156 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number to more than 3,600.

There are 3,602 cases in the state according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The updated report includes 28 deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 272. All but five of the victims were in long-term care facilities.

A total of 829 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 285 remain in those facilities, with 115 in intensive care.

Gov. Tim Walz last week said Minnesota’s schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year, but stay-at-home restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be eased this week.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in either Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 12 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 66 13 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health