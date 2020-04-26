Menomonie’s Nate Stanley drafted by Vikings

Menomonie (WQOW) - A fan-favorite from western Wisconsin has been selected in the NFL draft.

Nate Stanley, former Menomonie star turned Iowa Hawkeye QB, was drafted in the 7th round, 244 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

In his four seasons at Iowa, three of which were as a starter, Stanley threw for 68 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

In an interview with the News 18 sports team earlier in the week Stanley said he was a little nervous but overall excited about the potential of being drafted by an NFL team.