Minnesota DFL moves state convention online

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a news release, Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party announced it will have its state convention online.

There will be a remote balloting system.

The event was scheduled for May 30 and 31 in Rochester.

The party says this will be the first time in 76 years that the convention will not be held in-person.

This decision follows the announcement earlier this week the Minnesota GOP would conduct its state convention online.