Wisconsin reports six more deaths due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis (WXOW) - Wisconsin health officials said Sunday that six more people have died due to COVID-19.

The number of positive cases is now at 5,911, an increase of 224 from Saturday.

The update raises the total number of statewide deaths to 272.

State Department of Health Services data shows that 24 percent of infected people have been hospitalized.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In all, there have been 59,235 negative tests for the virus.

On Sunday, state figures show that in the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were five total COVID-19 patients in the hospital. One of those cases was in intensive care.

Of the 49 ventilators available in the region, fivewere being used by all hospitalized patients. The state figures don't break down what illnesses the patients are receiving ventilation for.

Grant County reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

Other counties report their numbers after the state updates their numbers. We will update this story as the new information is released.