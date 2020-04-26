Osseo church members surprise pastor with photos of congregation

Osseo (WQOW) - Church communities won't have an opportunity to worship together in person for weeks, but one group of parishioners in Osseo found a way to bring their congregation to their pastor while staying safe.

Amy McCune, her husband Brent, along with other members of Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church printed out photos of everyone who regularly attends service, and placed them in their usual seats in the pews to surprise Pastor Terry Lorenz when he went to film a virtual sermon.

McCune said they wanted to show some thanks to their pastor for continuing his work during the pandemic, and let him know they're thinking of him in return during these uncertain times.

"We probably have 200 to 300 people that go to that congregation," McCune said. "And if you can imagine not having church, not seeing 50 to 100 people every week, you get kind of lonely."



McCune said she found the idea on Tik Tok, and she and the others thought it was great way to bring the church back together.