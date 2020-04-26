Positive COVID-19 cases nearly 6K in Wisconsin; 272 deaths

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin is nearing 6,000. Wisconsin health officials reported Sunday the number of people in the state testing positive for COVID-19 has grown to 5,911, up 224 from the day before. The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Wisconsin grew Sunday to 272. That’s up six from the previous day. Statewide, 59,235 tests have come back negative. Hospitalizations increased to 1,397, up from 1,376 on Saturday. Officials said 24% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized.