Village of Pigeon Falls community holds birthday celebration for 103-year-old veteran

Pigeon Falls (WQOW) - On Sunday, community members from the Village of Pigeon Falls came together to celebrate a life-long community member and World War II veteran who turned 103.

Neighbors paraded through town, all for Reynolds Tomter, who neighbors said has been giving back to the community for decades as a Lions Club member.



Reynold's friends, both young and old, made signs, banners and cards to wish him a happy birthday along the route.



He said in all of his 103 birthdays, this one takes the cake.

"This is the highest point, I'll tell you what," said Reynolds. "There's nothing that's touched this. This has been a true highlight celebration. Unbelievable. It's been awesome!"



Reynolds, who still lives alone, and even drives, said he's been lucky to make it 100 years and then some while keeping his health.