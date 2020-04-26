Wet pattern for the new week

Nice end to the weekend…

Today was quite the day if you love spring weather! We saw upper 60s and even low 70s for a few spots. Mostly sunny skies in the morning gave way to a few afternoon showers that bubbled up. These showers did not amount to much and stayed mostly to the west of the Mississippi River. We’re looking at a very pleasant evening with temperatures staying in the 60s for most. Overnight, lows will drop to the upper 40s and clouds will increase.

Wet pattern…

We have multiple chances for more widespread rain starting Monday. A quick system looks to bring showers to the Coulee Region starting early in the morning and lasting through lunch. During the afternoon we should see some peaks of sunshine with highs near 70 again.

On Tuesday, a more pronounced surface low will swing through bringing widespread rain chances for most of the day. This is when I think we could see our period of more measurable rainfall. We will see some back end moisture as this system departs for Wednesday with some scattered showers, cooler temperatures (upper 50s) and windy conditions.

Second half of the week…

The second half of the week is looking very nice. High pressure will set into the region for Thursday giving us plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. I think we will jump passed 70 degrees for Friday and Saturday, and right now I am seeing fairly dry conditions into next weekend.

Have a great rest of your night!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears