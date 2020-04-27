Ballet students had to hang up shoes for a while as Misty’s Dance Studio continues to expand.

ONALASKA, Wis.(WXOW)- Students at Misty's Dance Unlimited had to hang up their ballet shoes for some time due to the pandemic. Misty's Dance Unlimited was set to open two new buildings that were under construction one set to open in Holmen and the other in Onalaska.

The Onalaska location location should be open in about 6-8 weeks and owner Misty is hopeful they will be able to open then. Misty stated, " "It's going to be the best homecoming that you've ever seen. We just look forward to the day when the kids can come back through the door, hug their teachers, and get back in motion doing what they love."

The Holmen location on the other hand is set to be completed by mid-August or September and be located inside the brand new Boys and Girls Club.

Overall, Misty is hopeful for a future in which everyone will be back together and able to enjoy what they love. Misty even stated, " We have faith in this community, so building now means that we have faith that the Coulee Region will rise."

In addition to the Holmen studio, the Boys and Girls Club stated they had to hold off on fundraising due to the pandemic and would like the public to know they are in need of $800,000 dollars in order to reach their fundraising goal.