200 more COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - As testing increases, more cases of COVID-19 are reported in Minnesota.

There are 3,816 cases in the state according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Of all cases, 1,842 no longer need isolation.

Fourteen new deaths from COVID-19 were also reported Monday, for a statewide total of 286. One of the deaths was in Winona County. No details on the death were immediately available from the Winona County Health Department.

A total of 861 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 292 remain in those facilities, with 122 in intensive care.

More than 61,000 tests have been done to date in the state.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in either Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 12 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 66 14 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health