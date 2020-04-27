 Skip to Content

WATCH 1:30 pm: Gov. Evers, DHS talk about COVID-19 efforts, followed by 2:30 pm La Crosse Co. briefing

Updated
Last updated today at 1:20 pm
Governor Tony Evers is holding a news conference at 1:30 pm to discuss how efforts so far in the fight against COVID-19. He'll be joined by the Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

At 2:30 pm, we'll change over to a news conference with the La Crosse County Health Department.

You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

