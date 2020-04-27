WATCH 1:30 pm: Gov. Evers, DHS talk about COVID-19 efforts, followed by 2:30 pm La Crosse Co. briefing

WATCH 1:30 pm: Gov. Evers, DHS talk about COVID-19 efforts, followed by 2:30 pm La Crosse Co. briefingUpdated
Governor Tony Evers is holding a news conference at 1:30 pm to discuss how efforts so far in the fight against COVID-19. He'll be joined by the Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.
At 2:30 pm, we'll change over to a news conference with the La Crosse County Health Department.
