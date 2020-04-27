Federal health officials reviewing new guidelines as restrictions ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is reviewing new federal plans designed to guide restaurants, schools and others as states look to gradually lift their coronavirus restrictions.

The draft guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been sent to Washington and still could change.

The recommendations include guidance such as closing break rooms at offices, using disposable menus in restaurants and having students eat lunch in their classrooms.

The CDC put together so-called “decision trees” for at least seven types of organizations.

Those include schools, camps, childcare centers, religious facilities, mass transit systems, workplaces and restaurants.