Five found shot to death in Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Five people have been found dead in a Milwaukee home, police say.

In a Monday afternoon news conference, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the ages of the dead range from 14 to 41.

The victims all knew each other, according to police.

Dispatch was called about at 10:30 a.m. from person who said his family was dead, according to police. That person is now in custody.

The scene is at North 12th Street at West Locust streets.

Officers said the victims were fatally shot, according to ABC affiliate WISN-TV.