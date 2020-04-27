Former DATCP secretary running for state Senate

A former member of Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet is running for state Senate. Brad Pfaff announced Monday that he’ll run against Republican Dan Kapanke for an open seat in western Wisconsin’s 32nd Senate District. Incumbent Democrat Jennifer Shilling announced this month she won’t seek re-election. The Republican-controlled Senate rejected Pfaff’s appointment in November, in essence firing him. Pfaff angered Republicans when he said they weren’t moving fast enough to release $200,000 to fund mental health services for farmers. Kapanke defeated Pfaff in 2004 to win the seat in the 32nd before losing the seat in a 2011 recall to Shilling.