Foster families adjusting during the pandemic

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - With over 6,000 children in foster care throughout Wisconsin, agencies still have to ensure that kids are in a safe place.

The placement need continues and Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan is at the forefront of helping people in vulnerable positions.

"We've had to think quickly and change quickly on our services. Within adoption and foster care, we've been able to do a lot more remote visits. We've used some different types of social media platforms as well as electronics to be able to see about safety in the homes," said Director of LSS, Heather Yaeger.

Foster families are thankful for more contacts from LSS.

"It's really nice to have that face to face connection with another adult sometimes because my husband is working long hours delivering stuff so it gets to be lonely. So to have that and her checking in on us and making sure we're doing fine and asking us if we need anything and just, they've been so insanely gracious making sure we're through it all," said foster care mother Tessie Hurd.

