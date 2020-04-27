Green Bay beef plant shuts down over COVID infection spike

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A beef production plant in Green Bay has become the latest to shut down due to coronavirus infections among employees.

JBS USA said Sunday that the JBS Packerland plant would be closed temporarily.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that at least 189 COVID-19 infections had been linked to JBS Packerland as of Friday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brown County overall grew to 776 on Sunday, the state Department of Health Services said.

The JBS Packerland plant employs more than 1,200 people and feeds nearly 3.2 million people per day, the company said. Employees will be paid during the closure.