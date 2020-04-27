How to safely fish during the COVID-19 pandemic

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Opening day for Wisconsin fishing is traditionally the first Saturday in May, and DNR officials say it might look a little different this year.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the DNR is asking anglers to take extra precautions when fishing this opening weekend.

Recreation warden Jacob Holsclaw advises anglers to practice social distancing and stay six feet apart.

He also suggests bringing hand sanitizer or wipes in your tackle box.

If an area is too crowded, he asks that you find another spot.

If you're fishing from a boat, Holsclaw says to do the following steps whether there's a pandemic or not.

"Make sure they got enough life jackets for everybody and that those life jackets fit them," said Holsclaw. "Make sure that you're somewhat aware and familiarize yourself with the waterway before you go out so that you're not going to go out blind so to speak. You just want to be extra safe. Make sure that the boats are registered."

Holsclaw also said to make sure you read up on different fishing regulations because they can change from year to year.

Although many of the service centers are closed, fishing licenses are still available for sale 24 hours a day on the DNR's website.

Wisconsin residents can fill out an application here and non-residents can click here.