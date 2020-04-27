Husband, wife of 73 years die within hours; both had virus

A husband and wife of 73 years who both tested positive for the coronavirus have died within hours of each other at a Milwaukee hospital. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Wilford and Mary Kepler spent their final moments together just feet apart. Staff at Froedtert Hospital moved their beds closer together during their final days so they could hold hands. They died April 18, with Mary Kepler dying just six hours after her husband. Although both tested positive for the coronavirus, Wilford Kepler’s cause of death was a traumatic head injury after he fell on April 12.