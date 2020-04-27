Iowa governor loosening business restrictions in some counties beginning May 1

DES MOINES Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state will begin taking a "targeted approach" to loosening restrictions across the state.

Allamakee and Dubuque counties, which share a border with Wisconsin, are not part of the easing of restrictions, but Clayton County is.

During her news conference Monday, Reynolds said starting May 1 she would be lifting certain restrictions in the counties that are seeing stabilization and downward trends with COVID-19.

On Friday restaurants, fitness centers and retail stores in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties can reopen at 50% of their normal operating capacity. Reynolds added that malls may reopen at 50% capacity as well, but play areas and food court dining will remain closed.

Woodbury County is the only northwestern Iowa county where this will not happen. For Woodbury County and the other 21 counties, current mitigation measures will remain in place until at least May 15.

The governor says social and recreational sporting events will continue to be limited to 10 people. But limits involving spiritual and religious gatherings will be lifted in the approved counties.

Reynolds said businesses and churches approved for reopening must adhere to social distancing measures and guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Reynolds has also allowed libraries to open as well, so long as they operate at 50% of their capacity. Speedways and race tracks will also be able to reopen so long as they do not permit any spectators to attend in person.

All other closures will be extended for the entire state through May 15. This includes the following:

Bars are to remain closed, but can still offer carry-out, drive-thru or delivery services.

All theaters are to remain closed.

Casinos or any other facility conducting pari-mutuel wagering or gaming operations are to remain closed.

Social and Fraternal clubs are to remain closed.

All bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades and amusement parks shall remain closed.

Museums, aquariums and zoos are to remain closed.

Playgrounds, campgrounds and swimming pools are to remain closed.

Salons, medical spas, tattoo establishments, barbershops, tanning facilities and massage therapy establishments will remain closed.

While some restrictions are being lifted in parts of Iowa, Reynolds is still urging older Iowans or anyone with severe health conditions to continue to remain at home.

The 22 counties that will maintain mitigation efforts are:

Allamakee County

Benton County

Black Hawk County

Bremer County

Dallas County

Des Moines County

Dubuque County

Fayette County

Henry County

Iowa County

Jasper County

Johnson County

Linn County

Louisa County

Marshall County

Muscatine County

Polk County

Poweshiek County

Scott County

Tama County

Washington County

Woodbury County