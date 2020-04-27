Keep the umbrella handy; Rainy start to the week

Wet & warm…

Overall it was a gorgeous weekend with pop-up showers in the afternoon. But today’s rain will be a different story. There is a frontal system heading out of the northwest that will start the chance for showers. Showers will be light with a few rumbles of thunder into the early afternoon.

There will be a chance for sunshine for the evening commute to allow for a grilling night. The sunshine will also help usher temperatures to touch the 70s again. Then partly cloudy skies will persist overnight, but the wet weather returns for your Tuesday.

Thunder…

The morning commute will be dry but grab the umbrella. A low pressure system will enter the region but the lunch hour and start another rainy event. Under the rain showers, temperatures will stall out in the 60s. This will be comfortable but cooler than the last few days. Into the afternoon a few thunderstorms will become possible near the low pressure. If storms become severe, hail and gusty winds will be the main threat. Then showers could continue into your Wednesday.

Windy…

As the rainy event continues into your Wednesday, the rain will be light but the winds will pick up speeds. As the low pressure exits the pressure gradient will be tight, which means winds could gust to 40 mph. Showers will dissipate into the afternoon, but it will remain windy and cool for the rest of the day. Then improvements arrive for the end of the workweek with sunshine.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett