Kind endorses Pfaff in Senate run

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Shortly after the announcement that he was running for the state senate, Brad Pfaff picks up an endorsement from one of his former bosses.

Congressman Ron Kind said he was supporting Pfaff in his race for the 32nd Senate.

Pfaff spent time on Kind's staff.

In his statement endorsing Pfaff, Rep. Kind said, "Born and raised on a Wisconsin dairy farm, Brad Pfaff is a champion for our family farmers and rural communities. Now more than ever, we need leaders like Brad, who will put aside partisan politics and work together to address the needs of the people. I know Brad Pfaff, I've worked with Brad Pfaff, and I look forward to having Brad Pfaff as my State Senator."

Pfaff is the second candidate to announce his candidacy for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Jennifer Shilling. Earlier in April, she said she was not running for re-election.

Dan Kapanke said in February that he was running to regain his former seat.

Kapanke defeated Pfaff in 2004 to win the seat in the 32nd before losing the seat in a 2011 recall to Shilling.