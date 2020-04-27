La Crosse Fire Crews respond to a garage fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse Area Fire Crews responded to a garage fire at 9:55 am this morning at 332 23rd Street South La Crosse.

According to a press release from the La Crosse Fire Department, "arriving crews found smoke coming from a small detached garage in the alley of the incident address. The fire was quickly extinguished and garage ventilated within 10 minutes of the initial alarm time."

"A resident living at the address applied water with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival. It is believed that this action significantly slowed the fire's growth. No injuries were reported and the garage had a moderate fire and smoke damage. "

"The La Crosse Community Risk Management Department investigated the fire and determined spontaneous combustion from the storage of rags in a confined area was the cause. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. A total of 16 Fire Department personnel responded."