Local woman received a kidney transplant from a friend; A selfless act.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Jaralee Richter, a local La Crosse woman who said she never had any problematic health issues, was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune kidney disease called anti-GBM (Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Disease). This disease causes damage to the kidneys causing kidney failure.

Jaralee Richter said this disease turned her world upside down. Jaralee spent hour after hour in bed, hooked to a dialysis machine. Her team of doctors at Mayo Clinic Health System and Rochester Mayo Clinic Health System informed her she needed to get a transplant.

Around Christmas time of last year, Kari Treadway, a family friend of more than 20 years, volunteered to donate one of her kidneys to Jaralee.

"Many people in my family are donor recipients," Treadway said. "I have a cousin who needed a liver, I have other extended family members who needed a heart. Organ donation is not something that is foreign to me. When Jaralee posted she needed a kidney on her Caringbridge website, I didn't think twice."

Troy Richter, Jaralee's husband, said hearing that his wife had anti-GBM was very hard and emotional. Troy Richter said when he and Jarlee's two sons heard that Treadway is willing donate one of her kidneys, it was the best Christmas give ever.

"Kari is an angel," said Troy Richter.

The kidney surgery was a success, Jaralee and Kari both had their pre-op beds next to each other.

"Its Jara's journey, I was just a moment in time to be someone there to help her," said Treadway.

Jaralee said she and her family could not thank Kari enough.

"She means life, she means everything, I have a piece of her in me now."