7.6 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 9 more dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased again Monday as did the number of fatalities attributed to the disease.

Health officials and Gov. Tony Evers have said they will monitor the percentage of new tests that come back positive to determine when the state can reopen. Today, 7.6 percent of new tests were positive. Fourteen days of consistent decline will be needed to reopen the state.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began is 6,081, an increase of 170 since the day before.

Over 61,000 tests have come back negative, 2,076 more than Sunday.

The disease has killed 281 Wisconsinites. That is up 9 from yesterday.

Twenty-three percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized, 1,415 people. That is 18 more than the day before.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Monday, state figures show that in the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were six total COVID-19 patients in the hospital. One of those cases was in intensive care.

Of the 49 ventilators available in the region, six were being used by all hospitalized patients. The state figures don't break down what illnesses the patients are receiving ventilation for.

La Crosse County has one new case on Monday which raised the total of COVID-19 patients to 28. All but two have since recovered. 119 new tests were reported Monday.

Grant County reported on new cases of the coronavirus on Monday according to the state.

While no other counties reported new cases, several don't update their figures until later in the afternoon.

This story will be updated as new numbers become available from county health departments.