New principals, nutrition supervisor for La Crosse schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some new leadership is coming to the La Crosse School District.

The Board of Education approved hiring two new principals and a school nutrition supervisor.

Eric Check is the new principal at Emerson Elementary. He's moving over from Lincoln Middle where he served as dean of students. He's also been a coach and a teacher.

Spence Elementary welcomes Kari Huth as principal. Prior to taking over, she's spent time in the West Salem, Holmen, and most recently, principal at Cashton's elementary school.

Marilyn Volden receives a promotion from school nutrition specialist to nutrition supervisor. She's worked in the Viroqua and Westby school districts and the La Crosse County Health Department.

All three begin their new roles on July 1.