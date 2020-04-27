Onalaska Fire Department is seeking a new fire chief

ONALASKA,Wis.(WXOW)- The Onalaska Fire Department has begun it's search for a new fire chief as Billy Hayes has resigned after being chief for less than 2 years.

The Onalaska Police and Fire Commission met tonight to discuss the replacement. This replacement comes after Hayes was cited with a desire to spend more time with family. Hayes stated, "its something I would have to seriously think about. it's a big-time commitment to be fire chief for the city of Onalaska. in my role as assistant chief I've always supported our fire chief and I think my knowledge from my years of service is beneficial to anyone who would come into the city of Onalaska."

In response to Hayes's departure, the commission appointed assistant chief, Troy Gudie to the post on an interim basis, yet may consider him to fulfill the position permanently.