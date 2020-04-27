Pfaff announces 32nd Senate bid

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Democrat Brad Pfaff of Onalaska announced Monday he's running for the state senate.

Pfaff is running for the 32nd Senate seat currently held by Sen. Jennifer Shilling. She said earlier in April that she would not seek re-election.

Pfaff has previous government experience working for the USDA and also for former Sen. Herb Kohl and Congressman Ron Kind.

Pfaff grew up on a dairy farm in La Crosse County.

He was nominated by Gov. Tony Evers last year to serve as the secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

In November 2019, the Senate voted 19-14 along party lines to reject the appointment. In essence, firing him.

At the time, Sen. Scott Fitzerald said Pfaff upset some Republicans when he criticized them for not moving fast enough on releasing $200,000 to fund mental health and suicide prevention services for farmers.

In a statement announcing his candidacy, Pfaff addressed the need to put aside partisanship. "We need to come together, put partisan pettiness aside and solve problems for the people. We need to fix our roads, lend a hand to family farmers working to make ends meet, keep people healthy, grow the economy and invest in our children. I’ve got deep roots in the community and I work to be a good neighbor. Good neighbors help each other mend fences, they don’t tear each other down. I’ll team up with anyone, of any party, who wants to get things done for our communities. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

Pfaff will take on former state senator Dan Kapanke, who said in February he's running for the post.

Kapanke defeated Pfaff in 2004 to win the seat in the 32nd before losing the seat in a 2011 recall to Shilling.

The 32nd Senate District comprises all of La Crosse and Crawford counties along with portions of Vernon and Monroe counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.