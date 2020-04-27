Senior Spotlight: Justin Bausch

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Justin Bausch would've been a 4-year letter winner for the Aquinas Baseball Team.

Bausch is a two-time all MVC honorable mention catcher for the Blugolds. He will continue his baseball career at UW-Stout and study packaging engineering.



