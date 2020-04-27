Severe storms on Tuesday?

A tale of two days in one…

Rain moved through the area earlier on Monday, but sunshine and much warmer highs developed. Readings were in the 60s and 70s after a few tenths of an inch of rain fell.

Stormy Tuesday…

There are still questions about a storm system moving into the Coulee Region tomorrow. T-storms and showers will develop, but how strong will they be? It all depends on how much sunshine develops in the afternoon. We expect showers and a few t-storms in the morning, but they shouldn’t be severe; however they will produce clouds that may keep severe weather from happening in the afternoon and evening. Stay tuned!

Showery Wednesday…

Strong winds and scattered showers are likely to remain in the area on Wednesday, Some of the wind gusts could reach to between 30 and 40 mph.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden