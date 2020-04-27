Spring migration taking full shape

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Over the next few weeks, millions of birds will be passing through the region as spring migration takes shape.

Many birds that you'll soon see have wrapped up their vacations at their winter homes down south, and will be passing through on their migratory journey.

That means that over the next few weeks, bird watching will be in its prime according to Craig Thompson from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. He says that this are has an abundance of high quality land, and plenty of food thanks to the river. Both of which are very attractive to the thousands of bird species that will pass through.

"These birds are migrating hundreds of miles a day and what they need to do when they are not migrating, and most of them this time of year migrate at night and feed during the day, they have to find a lot of high quality food in order to provide the fuel to migrate these long distances," said Thompson.

Bird watching is a great family activity. All you need is a pair of binoculars.

"What's really nice this time of year is that the leaves aren't completely out on the trees yet so the birds are highly visible," said Thompson. "You can go out and see these beautiful birds and you can hear them singing and there are many hundreds of species that either nest in Wisconsin or pass through Wisconsin so there is no end to the variety that you can see."

According to Thompson, migration numbers will peak mid-May. Some birds will settle here and nest in the Coulee Region, while others will continue north.

Some of the fan favorites, like the humming bird, the oriole and warblers will likely be back sometime next week.

A few prime birdwatching spots include any of the Wisconsin or Minnesota State Parks, area marshes, Hixon Forest, Riverside Parks, or really any location along the water.