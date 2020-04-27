Staying centered during uncertain times.

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WXOW)- COVID-19 has brought a lot of changes in our lives and with the high amounts of change can come increased levels of stress and anxiety. Due to those increased levels, Mayo Clinic Health System has provided some tips for managing your stress and anxiety in these uncertain times.

In fact according to Jennifer Strangstalien, a clinical therapist in Behavioral Health at Mayo Clinic Health System ― Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, she stated, " While we are all facing the unknown and feel a bit out of control, learning self-care strategies for your mental and physical health can help you take charge of your life."

In a press release from Mayo Clinic Health System, Strangstalien offers these tips for reducing stress:

Keep your regular routine.

Whether you are working from home or helping kids with online classes, maintaining a regular schedule is important for your mental health. "Try to stick to a regular bedtime routine, and keep consistent times for meals, getting ready, work or study schedules, and exercise. Be sure to set aside time for activities you enjoy," says Strangstalien.

Participate in physical activity and eat healthy.

Regular physical activity can help reduce anxiety and improve mood. Find an activity that you enjoy, such as dancing or running. Try to avoid junk foods and refined sugar, and choose a well-balanced diet. Limit caffeine, as it can aggravate stress and anxiety.

Set priorities.

Creating a life-changing list of things to achieve during this time can become overwhelming. Strangstalien says to set reasonable goals each day and outline steps you can take to reach those goals. Give yourself credit for every step in the right direction, no matter how small.

Relax and recharge.

Set aside time for yourself, as even a few minutes of quiet time can be refreshing, and help to quiet your mind and reduce anxiety. Many people benefit from practices such as deep breathing, tai chi, yoga or mediation. Take a bath, listen to music or read a book ― whatever helps you relax.

Strangstalien also added, " Connecting with those around you and avoiding isolation may help reduce stress, as well. Email, text, call or video chat with your friends and family if you need some encouragement. Be sure to contact your primary care provider if you're experiencing worsening of mental health problems."