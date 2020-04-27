Temporary Lane Closures on southbound South Avenue, westbound Green Bay Street, and 9th Street

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- According to a press release from the City of LaCrosse Utilities, as of Wednesday, April 29th," one southbound lane of South Avenue near Green Bay Street, the westbound lane of Green Bay Street at South Ave, and all of Redfield from 9th to Green Bay Street, will be closed to traffic.

The lane closures are expected to last through the remainder of the week are being done to maintain necessary repairs on the roads. Drivers are reminded to use caution and be prepared for delays on these roads.