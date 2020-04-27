Medical director resigns from troubled Iowa institution

The medical director at a state-run institution for people with intellectual disabilities has resigned amid questions about the care residents received at the Glenwood Resource Center in southwest Iowa. The Des Moines Register reports that documents from the Iowa Department of Human Services show that Dr. Mohammad Rehman resigned Friday from the Glenwood facility. The Associated Press couldn’t find a working phone listing Monday for Rehman other than at the office from which he resigned. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating allegations that the former Glenwood superintendent was planning to conduct human sexual arousal experiments. The department also is looking into a death rate that concerned employees.