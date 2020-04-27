UWL allows students to choose between a letter grade or a pass/fail grade

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some universities have shifted to a pass or fail grading system as classes move online during the COVID-19 pandemic, and UW La Crosse is now implementing something similar.

Chancellor Joe Gow described the new policy as more complex than simply saying all grades for the spring semester will be pass or fail. He said that the university believes it is in students' best long-term interest to be awarded traditional letter grades.

However, once grades are posted, students will be able to petition for their earned letter grade to be changed to a satisfactory or unsatisfactory designation. Letter grades of "C" or better would be converted to an "S" for satisfactory.

Letter grades of "D" or "F" would be converted to a "U" for unsatisfactory.

If they choose to pursue the switch, students will have until mid-June to initiate that process.

Provost Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Betsy Morgan says it was important to give students the choice, "What we are interested here is acknowledging what an unusual semester this is and although, we again, we think grades are going to be best for most for most students even if a little bit lower than normal we also know there are going to be students who really had an extraordinarily challenging semester and we want for them to be able to say its satisfactory or unsatisfactory in this course but it doesn't really represent who i am as a student."

Below is the new policy outlined by UWL.

Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory (S/U) Grade Procedure for Undergraduate Students

Once grades are posted, students will be able to petition for the conversion of their earned letter grade, on a course-by-course basis, to the S/U designation by using the following process:

1. Students will submit a completed form (under development) to the Dean’s office of their first major by June 12, 2020.

2. Impact on the student’s academic progress or programmatic accreditation will be considered. Approval is likely but not guaranteed.

3. The result of the decision will be communicated to the student in a timely manner. If approved,

· Letter grades of "C" or better will be converted to an "S."

· Letter grades of "D" or "F" will be converted to a "U."

The following current practices for "S" and "U" grades will still apply:

· "S" grade (Satisfactory completion)

o An "S" grade satisfies prerequisite requirements.

o An "S" grade counts toward major and minor requirements, unless specified differently by department policy.

o An "S" grade counts toward the total credits earned.

o An "S" grade is not used to calculate GPA.

o An “S” grade may not be repeated in a future semester.

· "U" grade (Unsatisfactory completion)

o A "U" grade does not satisfy prerequisite requirements.

o A "U" grade does not count toward major and minor requirements.

o A "U" grade does not count toward the total credits earned.

o A "U" grade is not used to calculate GPA.

o A “U” grade may be repeated in a future semester.

Additional information

· The "S" and "U" grades can be used to replace a previous "D" or "F" grade in the calculation of the GPA via the course repeat policy. The previous grade will remain visible on the transcript, but it will be removed from the GPA calculation.

· Courses currently set up as P/F would not be altered or amended.

· UWL Classes that began in the online format are included in this policy.

· UW Extended Learning online collaborative program courses are excluded. Grading of these courses is determined through Extended Learning policy.

· Incomplete grade policy options still remain available.

· The conversion to the S/U grade may not be reversed at a later date.

Additional COVID-19 Policy Alterations

· The last date to drop a class was extended to May 8, 2020. A grade of “W” (Withdrawn) will be recorded.

· The last date to change a class from credit to audit was extended to May 8, 2020. Audit grades of “AS” (Audit Satisfactory) or “AU” (Audit Unsatisfactory) would apply. Courses with an audit grade do not count toward credit earned, nor satisfy any requirement or prerequisite. They are not used to calculate GPA.

· A “COVID-19 Disruption” notation will be added to the Spring 2020 Term on the official transcript.

· Any ​undergraduate student with an academic standing of "Suspended" at the end of the Spring 2020 Term will be automatically reinstated to an academic standing of “Probation” without the need to appeal for readmission to their Dean’s Office. Students will be allowed to enroll/maintain their class schedules for the Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 terms. The remainder of the Undergraduate Academic Standing and Progress Policy has not changed.

Graduate Policies

In response to COVID 19, Graduate Council has voted to maintain grading and other academic policies. The Graduate Council upholds the current academic standing and probation policy for graduate studies. Students facing adverse conditions that are impeding their course work should reach out to their instructors, advisors, program directors, and/or the Student Life Office as soon as possible. Graduate programs are encouraged to be flexible in terms of how course requirements are met in Spring 2020. Students dismissed from graduate study can request readmission by making an appeal to their graduate program.

Questions about this S/U or other policies may be directed to the Academic Services Director in each of the College or School Deans’ Offices or the University Registrar, Jan Von Ruden, at jvonruden@uwlax.edu or records@uwlax.edu.