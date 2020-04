The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on contracts with 12 college free agents. That’s after the record haul of 15 draft picks they made over the weekend. Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis was one of the priorities, as one of the top-rated undrafted prospects. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Davis skipped his final season with Texas A&M to turn pro. He had 616 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Aggies in 2019.