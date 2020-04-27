Western Iowa officials respond to gas station explosion

Authorities in western Iowa have responded to an explosion at a gas station in the tiny town of Earling. A woman who answered the phone for the Shelby County Emergency Management office confirmed that an explosion had occurred at the gas station Monday morning, but said she could give no other details, including whether anyone had been injured. Omaha, Nebraska, television station KETV reports from local officials that two people were sent to hospitals with injuries. Video footage captured by the station showed the windows of nearby homes shattered by the blast. Earling is a village of about 400 people located about 110 miles west of Des Moines.