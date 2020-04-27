WI hair salons see relaxed restrictions as an economic lifeline

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Hair salon operators in Wisconsin say Governor Tony Evers' relaxation of business restrictions on their industry represents an economic lifeline.

As of Wednesday, hair salons will be able to sell from their inventories of hair products curbside.

"We had no income until now," Riah Hair owner Brenti Anderson says of her Sun Prairie salon.

Five days after Anderson opened her salon in March, the governor's original order forced her to shut her doors.

"When I first thought about it, I was terrified," Anderson says.

"Right now, we have a gi-normous bank loan out that we had to use to build the salon," she says. "We still owe people money, we owe the contractors money."

Anderson says the ability to sell hair product will be handled carefully.

"When we're delivering the product to them ourselves, we'll wear a mask, wear gloves, it will be in a nice, sealed bag," Anderson says. She also projects these retail sales project to as much as 25 percent of her business revenue. "Clients have been messaging me like crazy," she tells 27 News.

Fitchburg's Ecco Salon owner Sarah Lange says orders for hair product have been stacking up in anticipation of Wednesday's change in how salons can operate.

In another state - Georgia - salons are seeing customers again for hair styling, coloring, and other in-store services in a controversial move given the potential health implications.

"It's great for Georgia," Anderson says of the economic dimension of the restart.

She says her salon is preparing for that day, knowing the very existence of the business depends on it. Governor Evers' current order of restrictions on business is scheduled to expire May 26.

"I know we'll have to follow every protocol, which is just fine," Anderson says. "We are willing to follow whatever we need to follow to be able to open our doors."